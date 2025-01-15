Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have 2 RLC-511WA cameras that will not connect away from home on a Samsung 24s. I can see the cameras from my computer at home and work. Just not on my phone. I have been dealing with for over a year. Support is hard because I think they are out of the country and only email me once a night, which makes it hard. Has this happened to anyone else? The cameras are using an ethernet cord.Thank you
@cvance10_529511550173407 So when you are at home and your smartphone is connected to the same WIFI then you are able to view the cameras. And I assume the same if you are outside and using another WIFI network. This means that the client is fine. So the issue is when you use the mobile packet data. Ensure your smartphone is connected to 4G or 5G. 3G has not adequate bandwidth. Does the mobile operator enforce some restrictions? Can you use another SIM?Can you enable hotspot on smartphone and connect PC to this hotspot? Then start the client on PC and check whether you are able to view cams.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!