Hi,I'm having a problem with a RLC-81PA camera in that most of the time it will fail to switch from night mode back to day mode. If I go in to the settings and change the threshold, this seems to trigger it to reassess the ambient light and switch to the correct mode, even if I then just setting it back to exactly where it already was. So to me it seems like a software bug - the ambient light check just isn't happening or something along those lines.It may be coincidence and/or I may be misremembering, but I don't recall this happening before I updated firmware to v3.1.0.2557_23080802. I'm not sure which version was running before.
