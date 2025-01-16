Reolink updates
hi,by mistake, I turned off "UID enabled" (remotly form the the local network).As a result, I cannot access my camera anymore.Is there any way I could restore this parameter without going back on site to access local network (I am now 500km from the camera ?
@user_766423686758602_766423686758602 Can you connect to your network over VPN? You need to be on the local network and use webui, assuming you have either http or https enabled. Maybe you have someone who can connect his PC to your home network, do a remote login on his pc and then install the Reolink client or use webui,
