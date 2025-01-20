Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a situation where a large camera is inappropriate & my roof-mounted camera misses critical facial data. I need to observe the faces of people passing through doorways. A large unit caused some social problems, so I need something more discreet. I do not want to install hidden pinhole cameras in the walls as knowledge of their existence would again cause problems. A doorbell sized camera but without the doorbell button would fit in an enclosure half the size of the doorbell. Available in black & white with optional POE one of these would fit at any of these points.
@peter_748442346729617 a visible camera caused social problems. A hidden camera, if discovered, would also cause problems. So you are looking for something that can be hidden but if discovered doesn't look like it has been hidden... because... you think that won't cause problems? Is there a legal issue at play here? None of my business but it sounds like you either need to 1) not monitor that area -or- 2) work out the social problems.In any event, 1" - 2" sized minimalist cameras do exist. Not from Reolink, but there are dozens of options out there.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!