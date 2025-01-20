Reolink updates
Any advice on how to stop choppy video and audio? I'm running 7 cameras which includes one Duo 3 with CAT 6 cables. Longest cable is about 50'. I've tried lowering the bitrate to 5120 Kbps but that doesn't seem to make a difference. The choppiness seems to come and go and doesn't happen all the time. I have 3 cameras hooked up directly to the Reolink NVR and the other 4 use a switch.Good news is that it doesn't seem to affect the recordings.Thanks
@sparker_825114123485429 Choppy from the... mobile app?... Are you on cellular service or local area Wi-Fi? It is specific to particular connection type?
