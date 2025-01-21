Reolink updates
Hello,I am looking for some guidance on settings for my new Duo 2 POE camera. I have 4 RLC-810A and one RLC-520 that are connected to a RLN8-410. Everything is working good until I recently replaced one of my 810A's with the Duo 2 POE camera. I set it up the same as the 810 but I noticed that most all of the recording on the Duo 2 are for 60 minutes. Where my other cameras only record when they have motion, then stop once the motion stops. So I get many short recordings but nothing super long unless the motion is constant. When viewing the recordings on the Duo 2 there is multiple motion notification but they are many minutes apart. I would expect that I should get multiple recordings for each event rather that one long recording. I checked and I do not have the continuous recording turned on. Is this the expected behavior or do I have the camera misconfigured?
@ddelrosso_61389620748490 I have the WIFI DUO 2 and this is set to event recording. The maximum recorded video per event is 5 min on the SD. If the object is still within the FOV, another file is opened.I only use sd, ftp and HA. Do you set the video file length on NVR?https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000640023-What-is-the-Record-Length-on-Reolink-Client/#:~:text=on%20Reolink%20Client-,The%20Record%20Length%20on%20Reolink%20Client,set%20to%205~60%20minutes.&text=Go%20to%20Client%20Setting%20%3E%20Local,change%20the%20Video%20File%20Duration.
