Changed routers, can't get past password issue for existing camera, any suggestions?
@mzumwalt1_471118459977909 The simplest method is to replace the SSID and password on the router side with the previous ones. If, however, the cameras are within reach then change the SSID and password of the hotspot on your smartphone to correspond to the old ones. Then move smartphone near camera and use the appl to access cam. Then connect cam to new WIFI SSID. If you forgot the password of the previous WIFI network then you need to reset cams.
