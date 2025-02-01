Reolink updates
Can there be a software change that allows the battery doorbell cam to record 24/7 while it is connected to my houses electrical wiring. I understand why its not able to do that while it's in battery mode, but if it is constantly getting power from my electrical, I don't see why that wouldn't be an issue. I have other cameras (Google Battery Cam) that are also labeled as "battery powered" but they give me option to record 24/7 when its is connected to power. It's a nice camera but there are some key features that are missing that can be fixed with a software and UI update.
@ram_799163019051222 Unfortunately no. If used as 24x7 the consumed current will be higher than the charging current. Opt for a POE or mains powered WIFI doorbell for 24x7 recording.
