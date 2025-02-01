Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is there a setting so the ranger PT will take a picture and or video when it detects motion? Right now they just send an alert to my app. Also when you open the app how do take a pic and or video. I have the following settings on PIR motion detection to ON detection alarm sensitivity and object size High 80-100 percent and object size set to small and animalCamera recording to ONCamera Images to ONsleep mode offI get alerts and can go there and so the item that triggered it (deer) but shouldn't it take a video or pic if I don't answer the alert ?
@engrguy_908523549638881 Try to use email where a oicture is attached to the email. You can take a photo or initiate a video recording by clicking on the respective icons appearing on the screen when in LIVE view.It could be that the object moved quickly from the field of view and so it won't be recorded. You need a plug in camera ( POE or WIFI ) which continuously records and can provide 10s recording prior the event. This is not available on battery cams.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!