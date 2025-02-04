Reolink updates
I've had the Argus 4 Pro for for a few months and I live in Canada. I gave some feedback previously via email, and support was amazing at replying and working to help solve a couple of user-error issues I had TLDR was:
COLD/SNOW EHFirst latest feedback is about how well it operates in the cold weather. It's currently -23C/-9f here in southwestern Canada, and has been cold often this winter and the device operates well even in the -30c/-22f and colder ranges. The PIR works, and there have been no interruptions to device access or captured uploads making it to the cloud (I have been monitoring with another camera by a competitor) caused by cold/inclement weather. BUT the charging with the solar panel hasn't worked well in the cold and I haven't yet tested non-plugged productivity with the device. However if it is hard plugged to an adequate wall power source it, in my experience, will work in Canadian temperatures and climate. (snow, etc.)WATERPROOFNESS/DESIGNSecond, partly along the lines of weather it the camera design. When unplugging the device for maintenance and inspection this week there was a significant amount of snow around the power port. Although I'm aware that the intended use is having the port closed with the attached rubber cover, there are some use cases where that port will remain open and water/debris could go into it and cause damage. I am also concerned about the open-design speaker on the back side - April showers will tell, I'll review again then. Thankfully it was recessed enough in this instance. But maybe future designs can take this into account and either design a flap to cover the ports like a ballcap (which I made out of Gorilla and packing tape lol) or maybe put them on the bottom so any water/snow/dust will have reduce chances of settling into those cavities. It currently seems to be designed to sit under a cover such as an awning or eavestrough -same with the lenses being slightly recessed and fully open to the elements which so far has not shown to be an issue with snow, but we'll see in rain. I might see about applying a rain-proof coating on them if they have issues.INDEPENDENT BRIGHTNESS/CONTRAST CONTROLAnd the dual camera is great! However on the left side is a sensor light and on the right is a dark alley:gyazo/71bb72cf5476751edfeb4712c0f510c3so what is happening is if I set my brightness higher to see the alley on the right side, the lighting on the left side gets washed out. So, to get definition where the lights are I have to go dimmer brightness on the right side as well: gyazo/2079d3daefc0eb0c2a6f141f18a44953Also, this faces west so the sun is always on the left side, so a similar thing happens in the daytime. I'd love to see the ability to control the brightness and contrast of each lens independently, and like the design of the independent day/night modes where you can have auto as a toggle, then manual and 2 bars. ANTI-THEFT PLEASELastly, some better anti-theft. As you see this camera is in a high traffic area of a urban alleyway, which sees many transients going to the bottle depot nearby. The reason I have the camera here is because we've had many break ins, dumping at the trash bin across, car prowling, and people ripping our trash bags open for bottles and leaving messes everywhere. We've also had some issues with some local juveniles, who in the summer chucked a rock at a neighbors CCTV camera. It is on a 2 inch dowel/pole that used to hold a flag. I set it back into the yard about a foot (so its harder to just reach up and grab it, and for a better angle) which is screwed into the fence's 4"x4" post with 5x 6" titanium screws - it will take a bit of work to move it. BUT all it takes is someone walking in like they own the place and unscrewing the mount by hand (or in some cases it could be just undoing the strap). This is still a $200 camera in Canada (plus $10 for a memory card+tax/shipping=~$220CAD) not all consumers have $200 to replace it or want to file a insurance claim. Even if they don't wear a mask and maybe get caught, its under $500 and Canada so chances are a)the device might not be recovered, and b)the thief may see only a few days in jail if that. I like the design of the install mount, but it could be improved with a hex security screw. And it can be a simple design where a person screws it on like they currently do, then tighten a screw. Or like mentioned at the start, have a heartbeat feature or some other indicator or locking mechanism to deter theft. SUMMARYThanks for providing a great product. I plan to buy 1 or 2 more of these devices once the pocketbook allows it - one for the front, and one to watch the clouds and make some art (like a 30 day lapse) but for now mine has a job to do Overall I would give this camera a 7 out of 10. It could use some work but it's still currently a work of art!
@dotslash_888755199733903 Indeed the speaker and the USB port should have been under the camera. I have mine fully exposed and it did rain for days without impacting the functionalities of the device. It is classified as IP 66. While an IP66-rated camera is designed to be highly resistant to water, it is not designed to be submerged in water or to be continuously exposed to heavy rain or water jet. I do concur with you that the vertical FOV is rather low. And it is not only this cam but all the newly released cameras have lower vertical FOV. We have complained about this and asked Reolink to make it bigger as we used to have them in the past.As for the anti-theft (or camera left off-line) we have asked for a HB mechanism. In the event that this is missed for say 5 times an alert is sent to the customer in the form of email/push notification. The HB mechanism can be implemented between cam and P2P AWS servers, between camera and NVR or between camera and Home Hub. Maybe they can add a GPS and we get the location too just in case it is stolen. Why not. And if this is difficult for them to do then they can add a feature on the camera with adjustable time interval to send an email/push notification say every 12 hours.
