Is it possible to implement a feature that allows me to selectively enable/disable the LED lights and adjust their brightness level?I would like to be able to turn the LEDs on when I am outside on my patio, and then turn them off using a button in the app when I no longer need the lights on.**Proposed Functionality:*** Manual On/Off control* Separate Brightness adjustment when manually on* Motion-activated LED ON with a manually set timer duration (e.g., 30 seconds, 1 minute, 2 minutes, etc.) after movement has stoppedI have a DUO Floodlight WiFi v2HW NO: IPC_NT7NA58MPFW Ver: v3.0.0.3829_2408051442
@knowonehere_887891129163931 I have the standalone floodlight and has all the features that you have requested.
