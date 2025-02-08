Reolink updates
I’m beyond frustrated with Reolink’s wireless mouse and the RLN16-410 NVR. The wireless mouse never worked, and even after Reolink sent me a replacement, the issue remained. At that point, I gave up and stuck with the wired mouse. Now, after setting up a KVM over IP to remotely control the NVR, I’m running into the exact same problem. The mouse clicks sporadically register in the wrong locations, and the actual cursor doesn’t update in real-time. This isn’t just a wireless mouse issue it's an NVR issue.
Even worse, the real cursor only moves when I tap the wired mouse, making it obvious that the NVR simply fails to process wireless or virtual mouse movements correctly. This has made remote access nearly impossible. Has anyone else dealt with this nightmare?
