I had the NVR RLN 12W and could set the settings via the TV. Now I have the home hub pro but this is not possible. Is it possible to adjust the software so that the settings of the cameras can be set via the TV?
@jeankok_709237676638430 I have a HHP but to be honest, I have never tried connecting directly to a display via HDMI. I have always just used the Reolink PC client. The HHP was designed around residential use so it seems reasonable that the focus in on app-based access, not direct interaction. That is speculation only. If I get the chance to drag a TV/monitor over to where I have my HHP tucked away, I will check it out myself unless someone else can chime in with first-hand experience.
@jeankok_709237676638430 Correct. You cannot access any settings when connected to a TV through HDMI. Only layouts. You need to use the client to change any setting. I already have submitted a complain to Reolink. Can you do it too? The more requests they have the more we see it implemented.
