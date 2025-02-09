Reolink updates
I have my Reolink Go Plus working on my phone OK although the playback is not smooth at all, but how do I get the live stream or playbacks on the computer?Thanks in advanceDave
@davidguy2020_353818044313826 Install Reolink Windows or Mac client from their download center (https://reolink.com/software-and-manual/) and then add the camera from the + sign. However, prior to this you need to get the UID from the camera. Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900003548586-How-to-Add-Reolink-Products-to-Reolink-Client/If the playback is not smooth then there is some restriction at the transport layer. It could be from camera to mobile operator (you need at least 12Mbps upload speed) and then the download speed on your smartphone. There is also the Amazon servers to act as a relay server and maybe there is some congestion here.
