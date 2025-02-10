Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I use a Reolink camera to create a timelapse video. The video is in the meantime around 2.25 GB and downloading the video typically leads to multiple smaller video files of size around 150MB. With the newest version of the Reolink Windows App, I am still able to download the timelapse video but all files are automatically removed on my laptop as soon as the download completed such that I cannot find any of these files anymore. Does anyone have the same problem? Is this a bug in the app?Thanks for your help!
@user_916849298497786_916849298497786 I have the same thing happen to me when I download to my Mac on my iPhone no issues
@issom I never use time lapse. I suggest you to report it to Reolink support on support @ reolink.com.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!