Hi!I bought two Reolink E1 Pro. The cameras are installed in open space, everyone could detach it and attach laptop or so. Therefore I want to use the 802.1X port security provided by my TP-Link switch infrastructure. Is this somehome possible? Do they support at least mac adress authentication? Thx in advance!Brsp00ky
802.1XThere is no network authentication on any of the Reolink camera. Logging is through username/password credentials. If you need to add security then you need to have VLAN and use VPN to access them remotely.
