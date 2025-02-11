Reolink updates
The Reolink NVR automatically adds tags to video recordings when it detects movement, people, animals, or vehicles. Is it possible, via the API, to instruct the NVR to apply a custom tag in response to an external event? For example, when a door is opened and a door sensor triggers a signal, can the NVR apply a 'door' tag so that I can easily locate the video clips of the door opening event?
@user_915488562708725_915488562708725 Unfortunately it is not possible. Maybe this is achievable through HA.
