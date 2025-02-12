Reolink updates
Whether you're out tracking or observing wildlife, the Camovue Talon Pro keeps you connected and captures the action in incredible detail—anytime, anywhere.Reliable 4G ConnectivityWith the Talon Pro, you won’t miss a moment, no matter how remote your location is. The camera comes with an included SIM card that automatically selects the strongest 4G network, ensuring your camera stays online wherever you are. Monitor your ranches or nature observations directly from your phone, in real time.4K Ultra HD ClarityThis isn’t just any trail camera. The Talon Pro boasts native 4K Ultra HD resolution, capturing stunningly clear images and videos while conserving storage space. Its 1/1.8” sensor and F1.6 aperture deliver Starlight Night Vision, ensuring that even low-light conditions won’t compromise your shots. The 940nm no-glow infrared lights let you observe nocturnal wildlife without disturbing them, giving you a closer look at nature after dark.Instant Recognition & CaptureThanks to its species recognition feature, the Talon Pro can identify up to 12 different species via Camovue Cloud, making it easier than ever to track and document wildlife. The camera’s 0.2-second trigger time and 90° detection angle ensure you never miss a crucial moment, and it captures up to 3 shots in quick succession for the clearest images of fast-moving animals.Temperature & Humidity DataGet more context with every shot. The Talon Pro includes built-in temperature and humidity sensors, which display real-time data on your images and videos. This helps you better understand wildlife behavior and conditions that influence their activity.For more information, check out here: https://reolink.club/TalonPro-COM2502
