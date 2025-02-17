Reolink updates
In this video, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about SD card storage for your Reolink cams. Want to figure out how much space you actually need for optimal recording? Curious how long your SD card will last with continuous footage? We’ve got all the data and calculations you’ll need to optimize your camera setup like a pro.Whether you’re rocking a high-res camera or fine-tuning your recording settings for maximum storage efficiency, this video covers the details to help you get the most out of your Reolink system. We’ll guide you through choosing the perfect SD card, adjusting settings, and ensuring your storage lasts longer than a typical binge-watch session.Watch the video here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TLZBy19Nk8 and share your thoughts with us!
