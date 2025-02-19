Reolink updates
Hi,What is the voltage range for the RLC-523WA?I plan to use a 10-meter DC extension cable (20 AWG / 0.5mm²), which will cause a 1.33V drop at 2A. The only specifications I can find for the RLC-523WA state DC 12V 2A, <24W, but it's unclear whether this refers to the power supply or the camera's actual power requirements. Could you clarify?
@user_918371380109526_918371380109526 Normally it refers to the device. I do not see any issue if you use the 33ft 20awg extension cable. I have a battery camera with the solar panel connected to an extension cable of 8.5m and it is always fully charged.
