Versions of the client after 8.15.7 do not have a Timer Option in playback. Henceforth if you use the Timer Function with your Motion Recording you cannot access the playback in Current Version Client.I finally contacted support . It was confirmed and the support person says:" Since you need to view continuous recording, we are sorry that we don't have the "Timer" option. But you can select the corresponding "gray bar" according to the timeline. In addition, I will feedback your needs to the product department."and "Are you willing to try an older client version before 8.15.7 to see if it can meet your needs?"I was already using 8.15.7 which does support the Timer in Playback. The question was answered by support and the tech offered an option to use earlier version too.I guess I am the only one that ever uses continuous recording behind my motion recording. So I will stay at 8.15.7.GLH
