Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Repeating my request for a DC powered WiFi version of the Argus 4 Pro ColorX camera. The form factor for this camera is both sleeker and smaller than other dual lens cameras, which (in my opinion) are ugly when mounted on a house. I don't understand why Reolink only makes this camera in a battery powered version.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!