Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi I have 8 reolink camera's and the video doorbell.It's a pain to have to launch the app then select the doorbell.Is there any way of creating a desktop shortcut that would launch the doorbell every time.For android also windows Mark
@markroseuk_852823011377331 In the app settings, turn on Auto Live View. The app with then open whatever camera it was on when it was closed.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!