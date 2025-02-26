Reolink updates
How can I enable the setting "send Video and Text in E-Mail. This question affect’s only the Argus 2E Series… I know it can be activated, but I hope your can help me
@ntsec_439115516678293 Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900003637866-How-to-Set-up-Email-via-Reolink-Client/
