Hi There,I have just brought a Duo 2v. On the underside is a compartment with 2 screws. I can't see this mentioned anywhere. You can see it in the attachment. At first I thought it was cracked but I think it's meant to be like that? Can someone confirm it's meant to have that line on it? And also what the cover covers! Thanks.Matthew
@reolink_332252861841648 Reset and SD slot. Check out this link https://m.reolink.com/product/reolink-duo-2v-poe/?srsltid=AfmBOoqwvk6MBqvJT6gdi_q3hjuJKD2SKPgDy1cWGQHfGe4JclKKhvu2
@joseph_1979 There is another section for the SD card slot and reset..as per below. It's on the side. The one in my original post is underneath so would not be accessible once mounted.
