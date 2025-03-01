Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is it possible to store videos from Argus 3 Ultra to an FTP Server (eg. Synology NAS)? RegardsMarc
@markus Yes you can. Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360020081034-How-to-set-up-FTP-for-Reolink-Products/
@Joseph Thanks for clarifying. Ok, then also Argus Eco Ultra is able to store Vides on FTP Server.On your Website a lot of Cameras hast listed FTP in their Specs, but Argus 3 Ultra / Argus Eco Ultra, not.
@markus Markus, I am a customer like you and I volunteer to provide support to members of this community based on my engineering skills and experience. Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000625446-Which-Cameras-NVRs-Support-FTP-Uploading/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!