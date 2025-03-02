Reolink updates
Good morning, We have 6 cameras in use. The Reolink client on the Mac very often has problems establishing the connection. I can't even get all the cameras logged in, the connection drops, and the live view is not even established on the Mac. It just keeps trying to reconnect...Under Parallels with a Windows system, everything works perfectly and all connections are established. The very old Reolink client from the Appstore also connects immediately on the Mac, but we can no longer add any cameras. Maybe not yet OS Sequoia compatible...?Does anyone have any ideas?
@impex_634774613635083 I don't use MAC and IoS. However, I am at Reddit Community too and there you will definitely find customers using MAC who will definitely help you. Just create an account on https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/ and post there.
