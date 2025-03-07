Reolink updates
At Reolink, we’re committed to empowering you with smarter tools for seamless security management. Today, we’re excited to dive deeper into Reolink Smart Surveillance Analytics—a feature designed to help you effortlessly review, analyze, and download video history from your Reolink cameras. Let’s explore how it works and how you can maximize its potential!What Is Reolink Smart Surveillance Analytics?Reolink Smart Surveillance Analytics centralizes recorded footage from all your connected cameras into one intuitive platform. Whether you need to review past events, filter clips by time/device/event type, or generate actionable security reports, this tool streamlines it all.Key Features:
How to Use Smart Surveillance AnalyticsFor Reolink Home Hub Series users via the Reolink App:Step 1: Access the Feature
Step 2: Explore the Interface
Step 3: Filter Events
For guidance on using Smart Surveillance Analytics via Reolink Client or NVRs with monitors, visit our Support Page.Important Notes
Why Choose Smart Surveillance Analytics?This feature transforms raw data into actionable insights, giving you greater control over your security strategy. By simplifying event review, trend analysis, and evidence retrieval, you can respond faster and protect what matters most. For further assistance or inquiries, please contact the Reolink Support Team.
