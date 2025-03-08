Reolink updates
High-resolution video (preferably 4K for clear details)Good night vision (since most activity happens at night)Reliable motion detection with alertsPoE or wireless connectivity (still deciding which would be better for my setup)Compatibility with Reolink NVR or cloud storageI've been considering the Reolink RLC-811A and Reolink Argus 3 Pro, but I’m not sure which one would be best for 24/7 outdoor surveillance. Does anyone here have experience with these models? Or would you recommend a different Reolink camera that better suits my needs?
@user_927738643050698_927738643050698 If you are able to install cat6 cable to the locations then there is no choice other than going to POE. Before purchasing you need to know your requirements and then check the various Reolink camera which shall suit you. RLC-811A is quite good but you may perhaps need to cover more area in which case a 180 degree camera will be more suitable. Apart from the horizontal field of view (FOV) you should take into consideration of the vertical FOV. Note that new cameras tend to have lower vertical FOV. Argus 3 Pro is a battery camera and so you won't have 24x7 recording and there is no pre-recording. You should have battery cams if and only if there is no power. If the area to be monitors is well lit then consider to have a CX camera which provides colour recording during the night. As for the NVR see how many cameras you intend to connect today and in the future. You may opt for the RLN-36 which can connect 36 channels. Note that this has no POE ports and it is not delivered with any HDD. You need to buy the HDD and its capacity can go up to 48T.
