Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Does the home hub pro need to be on site of the cameras? Can it be on line but in a different location?
@ronlipp_768330938396820 Absolutely yes. Cameras must be on the same local network as the Home Hub to be added. Just install it on-site and access it remotely using one of their clients. You may also integrate the cameras through Frigate, BI, HA and access them remotely.
@ronlipp_768330938396820 I suspect that for a networking guru, they could have a permanent network bridging two physically separated locations and make it work - but that is a world of pain and keep it simple with the hub and cameras in the same place on the same network then access them remotely is far less complicated more reliable and simpler
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!