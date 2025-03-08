Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
My cameras are all wired to an unmanaged switches. When I connect the switches to the dvr. the dvr does not display the camera images, showing video loss. However, separately, the reolink client on windows 10 shows the images. How can I get the dvr to record the images and to get its display to show them? I today installed new firmware in the dvr and that action seems to have factory reset the dvr.
@jemccr_277079163437207 are your cameras setup as standalone with the app or did you set them up using the DVR? You have to set them up using the DVR. Also make sure that you have the DVR connected toy our switch via the DVR's LAN port.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!