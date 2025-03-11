Reolink updates
Enhancing your home security just got easier with the Reolink Home Hub and Home Hub Pro! Today, we’ll walk you through setting up and customizing the Siren Alarm feature to ensure your home stays protected with audible alerts tailored to your needs. Let’s dive in!What Is the Reolink Siren Alarm?Every camera connected to your Home Hub can trigger its built-in siren alarm! Whether it’s motion detection from a security camera or a doorbell press, the Home Hub’s siren will activate to deter intruders or notify you of visitors.Key Features:
How to Set Up the Siren AlarmStep 1: Add Your Camera to the Home HubBefore configuring the siren, make sure your Reolink camera is paired with the Home Hub.Need help? Check our guide: How to Add Reolink Camera to Home Hub Series.Step 2: Access the Siren Settings
Step 3: Enable & Customize the Siren
Step 4: Special Note for Doorbell CamerasIf you’re using a Reolink doorbell camera:
Why This MattersA well-configured siren alarm adds an extra layer of security by:1. Deterring potential intruders with loud alerts.2. Notifying you instantly of doorbell activity.3. Offering flexibility through schedules and tones.Need Help?Stuck during setup? Drop your questions below, or reach out to our support team. We’re here to help!Stay safe and secure with Reolink!
