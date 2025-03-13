Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I manually entered 15 cameras into the Reolink desktop client (v8.17.6). I had to enter them manually because I'm remote admin and connected over a site-to-site VPN, where auto-detection doesn't work. I'd like to save that set of configured cameras in a way that can be reloaded if/when I need to reinstall the client or move to a different computer.Is the set of configured devices saved anywhere that could be migrated to a different client, or is there a way to export the configuration? Ideally it would also be possible to import the device configurations in the iOS app.
@user_628934015619111_628934015619111 If I am not mistaken, grab C:\Users\<user>\AppData\Roaming\reolink\
@user_628934015619111_628934015619111 Did you find this WORKED for you?I'm in a similar situation. macOS 15.3.2, Reolink application v8.17.8.I have previously tried to copy the macOS equivalent of /Roaming/Reolink from a computer with 14 cameras all setup to clean macOS laptop.The path is ~/Library/Application Support/ReolinkYet NO CAMERAS transferred.thx
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!