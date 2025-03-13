Reolink updates
Hello, i'm currently trying to set up an RTSP with my NVR and two camera. The issue I'm getting is that there are two IPs showing as well as not being able to ping the NVR from my laptop. Not too sure if i'm doing something incorrectly during the setup, as the router has already been assigned a static IP.
@cancs We need more info...1) Model of the NVR and cameras?2) How are the cameras connected to the NVR?3) Where are you seeing 2 IP's? Are the addresses 172.16.25.x?4) Is the NVR plugged directly into your router?5) Did you assign the DVR an IP address that's on the same subnet as your router and laptop?6) What is your NVR address?
