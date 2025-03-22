Reolink updates
Hello,Am I the only one waiting for Reolink to provide two separate detection settings? I already brought this up with customer service, but I'm still waiting, even though it doesn't seem too complicated to implement.I would like to define two different zones: one with its own settings for recording and another with different settings for notifications.Example:
For Zone 2, I don't need notifications, but it would allow me to review recordings of prowlers and see vehicle license plates in case of nuisances (illegal dumping, etc.). If I enable notifications for Zone 2, I’ll be spammed...Why not allow two separate zones, each with its own type of alert/recording?Would this feature be useful to you?Have a great day, everyone!
up
Hello, I'm surprised—few people must come through here because this seems like a very interesting feature... Have a good day.
@kzn_889685160136894 Mostly they are either at Reddit or Facebook. At Reddit there are more requests which we do our most to support based on our experience and skills. Note that I am a customer like you.I have already forwarded similar features to support. I think more than a year ago. They should segregate recording and notification zones.
@joseph_1979 Hello, ah! I had a feeling I wasn't the only one who needed this feature! Are you confident that one day we'll be able to get it? Have a great day, Joseph.
