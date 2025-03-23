Reolink updates
Hello, shortcuts help us to quickly enable / disable camera functionalities like push notification, recording, alarm (siren), and email.But once shortcut is selected and enabled, app doesn't show which is active. Moreover, if another member of family activate another shortcut / config, I don't know at all if alarm / lights / push are on or off. How can I be sure to return home without trigger the alarm ? Or how check if the last family member whom leave home has really activated recording and push notifications ?Thanks for your help and suggestions .
@charles_b_933329255211260 I have asked for a schedule and status feature for the shortcut in a survey which was requested in Summer of 2023. It is of utmost important that to have these features.Note that push message notification is sent only to the smartphone from which it has been activated.
