Are you looking to boost your Reolink Home Hub Pro's storage capacity for longer recording times and smoother security management? Installing a Reolink-compatible hard drive is the way to go! By installing a Reolink HDD, you’ll unlock extended storage for continuous security footage, smarter event management, and peace of mind knowing your data stays secure. Let’s walk through the simple installation process together. Step 1: Power Off the Device
Step 2: Access the HDD SlotLocate the HDD compartment on your Home Hub Pro:1️. Open the HDD slot cover.2️. Press the release tab on the left side while holding the hollow area on the right (see image reference below).3️. Gently pull out the HDD bracket.Pro Tip: Handle components with care to avoid damage!Step 3: Secure the HDD to the Bracket1️. Align the HDD’s connectors with the bracket’s interface (ensure correct orientation—check the image guide).2️. Use the included screws to fasten the drive to the bracket.Note: Tighten screws firmly but avoid over-tightening. The HDD should stay secure while remaining easy to remove later if needed.Step 4: Close the HDD Slot1️. Carefully slide the bracket (with the HDD attached) back into the slot.2️. Ensure the drive sits snugly and connects properly.3️. Close the cover securely.Plug your Home Hub Pro back in, power it on, and enjoy expanded storage for your surveillance needs! By following these steps, you can enhance your security system's functionality with a Reolink hard drive, offering peace of mind and comprehensive coverage for your home or business surveillance needs. If you encounter any issues during the installation process, do not hesitate to contact Reolink Support for assistance.
