HelloI am new to the Reolink community and I currently have the RLN8-410 NVR with firmware v3.4.0.304_24031817. It it connected to a cable modem gateway using cat6. I am having difficulties in using the mobile app on iOS. While using the app on LAN, it works 100% of the time. However the moment I leave the LAN, I can only get it to work 30% of the time. I have UID enabled on the system. Can anyone suggest any method to fix this problem?
@user_933989755908283_933989755908283 how are your cellular data speeds? 4G? 5G? If possible, connect to a high-speed Wi-Fi network away from the DVR location. If it works fine, then it is a speed issue with your cellular service.
I am on 5G LTE Speeds. Sometimes even on 200 mbps wifi service, I am unable to view the camera.
