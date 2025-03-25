Reolink updates
Hi, I have configured six Reolink Argus 3 Pro in my Client app on the pc. I went on the settings of a camera > system > Share device and shared it with my phone. But the issue is that I can do it only with one camera! If I try to do the same with a second camera, this setting doesn't appear anymore in the system menu.
@ilenia_932159192342750 I do not use the camera share feature however, if you are sharing it to your own phone, why not just install the app on your phone?
