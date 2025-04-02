Reolink updates
Reolink Q&A
Hi all, I'm aware of the horizontal wedge, but does anyone know if a vertical wedge exists? My doorbell wiring is quite low and Ring have both types of wedges, which is what I am currently using, however, I am hoping to replace it with a Reolink doorbell but without a vertical wedge I wont be able to see a person's face who is standing in front of my door.Any help will be greatly appreciated.
@alkesh_765386509455588 Can you post a pic of the Ring wedge?
@alkesh_765386509455588 With my previous doorbell camera, they did not offer a wedge so I made one from wood, sealed it and painted it. Worked perfectly for years. A vertical wedge would be quick work with a miter saw and a piece of 2x6.
