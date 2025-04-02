Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
We will share a step-by-step guide to integrating your Reolink cameras with Google Home. This integration lets you voice-control your cameras and enjoy a smarter, more secure home. Let’s dive in!1. Check Compatibility FirstReolink cameras can be added to Google Home in three scenarios:
Check compatibility here.Note: Google Home functionality is only available in regions where Google Home is officially supported.2. What You’ll Need
3. Step-by-Step Setup GuideStep 1: Link Reolink to Google Home
Step 2: Enable Smart Home Skill in the Reolink App
Pro Tip: Rename your camera (e.g., “Front Door” or “Backyard”) for easier voice commands. How to Rename.Step 3: Assign Cameras in Google Home
Done! Now say, “Hey Google, show [camera name]” to view your feed.4. Live View Options
Need Help?
Drop your questions below, and let’s make your home smarter together!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!