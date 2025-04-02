Reolink updates
Am looking for the location on the Reolink website where a user can find the latest firmware for the FE-W camera. The Reolink download center page (https://reolink.com/us/download-center/) does not include the FE-W or even the FE-P on the page... the search tool on that page returns zero results for "fe-"Here is the download center before doing a search... lots of devices listed:Here is an attempt to search for it:
@pfurrie_352983526531236 Email to support with the hardware version and your current firmware version and they will let you know if a newer firmware exists. Normally they would push it to your camera or email it out
