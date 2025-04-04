Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have 6 Reolink cameras, including some newer and some older models.My Reolink Doorbell PoE (black) model DB_566128M5MP_P recently updated its firmware to v3.0.0.4662_2503122271. Unfortuntely I do not know what the previous firmware version was, though I hadn't noticed it upgrade before so I suspect it was rather old.It works wonderfully through the Reolink app, but when I view (and record) via RTSP on either UniFi Protect or Synology Surveillance Station, the video stutters and is choppy. I hadn't noticed this before, at least not to this extent.There are a number of reports of this on the internet. Apparently things were fixed in an older firmware version, but this appears not to have been carried through.My other cameras work fine over RTSP, it's just the PoE doorbell.
@dmahon_177079460831370 You can load a previous firmware from their download centre. https://reolink.com/download-center/?srsltid=AfmBOopgBQro7MLEaG0yBIiL6nqyQ_Py0Hxiy4WVLmadOqsJyXtcLNpJDid see anyone else complaining about this on Reddit.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!