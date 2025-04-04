Reolink updates
Habe 2 Argus 3 Pro und einen Home-Hub. Ich habe die App auf mein Handy und den Client auf PC installiert. Wir möchten auf dem Handy meines Mannes ebenfalls die App installieren, aber so, dass wir unabhängig voneinander die Kameras per App bedienen können, zum Beispiel, wenn mein Mann nicht zu Hause ist und ich zu Hause bleibe, soll nur auf mein Handy bei Bewegung Alarm ausgelöst werden. Bekomme es nicht hin, eine Kamera ist danach ständig offline oder es wird überhaupt kein Alarm ausgelöst. Kann mir jemand helfen.Gruß Manuela
