I'm using in home NVR NBD8025R-UL with 8 cameras. 3 of them are reolinks (connected with ONVIF protocol). I lately discovered that when connect to this NVR the CPU usage in reolink cameras is very high. On the picture below you can see CPU usage red - CX410W, blue - RLC-410-5MP, yellow - RLC-410W. When I turned off the NVR between 16:45 - 18:15 the CPU usage was much lower. I tried disabling motion detection on NVR and it didn't helped. After 19:40 the CPU in two reolinks is lower and I think it's because it's dark outside. Any ideas why the CPU usage is so high and how can I improve it?
