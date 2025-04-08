Reolink updates
I've tried to integrate two Argus series B320 cameras into Synology Camera Surveillance but not able to get it done. It seems that the Argus B320 does not have an Https/Http interface that Synology Surveillance needs to connect to. Can someone confirm that this battery wifi camera does not have the HTTP(s) interface incorporated? I saw on the internet that under settings-->device--> advanced settings there should be an option to enable these protocols, but I do not have this option in the Reolink app
@user_935060988358828_935060988358828 They use proprietary protocol on battery operated cams and so they can only be accessed through their clients. No http/s.However, you can access the battery cam through the Home hub which is required when one needs to interface them with Home Assistant.
