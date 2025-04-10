Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi all,I have several RLC811A camera installed and one of them started making this weird noise when IR light is on. Please hear the sound in the video (link below). For comparison, I recorded without IR light on and there is no sound. Also no sound during day time. Anyone had that and know what might be the reason? please note that all the other RLC811A cameras I have are working fine. And I have latest firmware installed for both the NVR and the cameras.I also already have a support ticket open but just curious to hear other people experience on this and the reason.link to video: https://files.fm/u/sar8hy9euhThank you,
@user_666830062862355_666830062862355 Seems to be power related. Would you be able to get it down and test it in a dark room and connect it to a different poe port?
@joseph_1979 I did that but it did not change anything. I can still hear the noise. However, is it really power related? Because if it was, I would have heard the noise even without the IR light on.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!