Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The doorbell pushes (and motion) are FINALLY showing in Google home for me. When the doorbell is rung, there is a popup box on Google TV to view or dismiss with a preview picture. Not my photo, but what it looks like (just like a Nest Doorbell does):However, the preview picture is empty (just gray), and the feed cannot be loaded when you hit "view." Is this being worked on still on the backend with Google, is why? I doubt it is a Google issue; it recognizes it as a doorbell and the push but not getting the image or feed from the doorbell.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!