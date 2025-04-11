Reolink updates
If you’re considering a Reolink 4G camera or already own one, you might be wondering how much data it consumes during normal usage. Data usage depends on the bitrate settings of your camera, which affects video quality and streaming duration. Below, we’ve compiled a detailed breakdown to help you estimate data needs and choose the right data plan.Data Usage Overview for Reolink 4G CamerasHere’s a quick reference table based on default bitrate settings:*For multi-channel cameras (e.g., Duo 4G, TrackMix), total data usage increases when viewing multiple streams simultaneously.Key Notes1.Bitrate Adjustments: You can customize video quality (and data usage) by adjusting the bitrate in the Reolink app. Lower bitrate = less data consumed. Learn how: How to Set Up Quality Settings via Reolink App2.Actual Usage May Vary: The numbers above are estimates. Real-world data consumption depends on factors like motion detection frequency, live viewing habits, and SIM card provider policies.3.Balancing Quality & Data: For minimal data usage, stick to Fluent Mode (substream) for routine monitoring and switch to Clear Mode (mainstream) only when needed.Need Help?If you have questions about your specific setup or data plans, drop a comment below or reach out to our support team. We’re here to help!
