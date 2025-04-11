Reolink updates
Hi!A couple of weeks ago my the PTZ function on my RLC-423 suddenly stopped working. The camera stream is still working the image is basically not at all affected, redirecting the camera or changing the zoom or focus does not work.I have tried with rebooting the camera few times but that had no effect at all. After that I made a factory reset of the camera, but the problem still remains, however after the factory reset the focus is stuck at 224 and the zoom at 0.The camera house can move freely both with respect to pas as well as tilt. When rebooting the camera it does not seek endpoint to calibrate, but standing close to the camera I can hear that it makes a small sound for a few seconds. Anyone here that have encountered something similar and perhaps would have some ideas on if the problem i possible to solve or if it's just to scrap the camera?/Leif
@leif_417086768976079 is it shielded from direct weather? (ie. how much rain/snow/temp does it experience). I had a different model with similar issues and discovered that it had taken in some moisture due to it's exposure. After a factory reset AND allowing the camera to dry out, the problems went away. I now better protect that camera from the elements and have had no further issues.If none of the above helps you, I might suggest t that you open a trouble ticket. Include all troubleshooting steps that you have taken, environmental factors and maybe even an installation location photo.
